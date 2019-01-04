Toni Braxton Is Having Major Money Problems Amid Birdman Split, Court Records Show

E! Entertainment
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 2:29 PM
E! Entertainment
It's not an easy time for Toni Braxton.
First, she and Birdman signaled just after New Year's that they had called off their engagement and split. On Friday, it was reported that Braxton owes nearly half a million dollars in back taxes. Court records obtained by E! News show that last month, the Internal Revenue Service filed a lien against her, for more than $340,200 in back taxes for 2017, and that the State of California Franchise Tax Board also filed a tax lien against her for over $116,100. The total is more than $456,400.
Braxton has not commented.
In 2017, she completed her The Hits Tour and continued starring on the WE tv reality show Braxton Family Values.
The Blast, which first reported the debt news, also said that both the IRS and the State of California had also filed back tax liens against the singer last year for more than $780,800, citing court records.
Braxton filed for bankruptcy in 1998 and 2010, according to court records obtained by E! News. That latter year, she reported $1.6 million in assets and $18.3 million in debts, the Wall Street Journal reported in 2011. The newspaper said Braxton later won an order discharging her from certain debts in her 2010 bankruptcy case.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?