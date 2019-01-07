Illegal Injections Gone Wrong! Botched Patient Tomi Details the Silicone Butt Fillers That Almost Killed Her

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 7:30 AM
Red solo cup, you fill Tomi up…with silicone?
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode of Botched, 33-year-old Tomi details how several illegal injections of silicone into her buttocks resulted in a life-saving surgery. Per the new patient, she pursued the injections after she noticed that dancers with bigger bottoms made more money.
"My girlfriend was getting silicone injections in her butt by this lady that would fly in from Florida. She was a retired nurse," Tomi explains to the Botched camera. "We met at a nice hotel, I laid down on the bed, she pulled out a huge needle and she had red kegger cups that she was filling up with stuff."
Although the nurse assured Tomi the material was silicone, the dancer notes she "didn't ask enough questions." At that time, Tomi claims she was "living so crazy" and felt "invincible."
"The shots hurt, but I was really happy with what I saw," Tomi continues. "The bigger my butt got, the bigger my tips got."
However, the injections ultimately turned on Tomi as she has since had to get the silicone removed from her body. To make matters worse, the removal surgery has left her with excess skin which you can see from the front.
"When I work out: I put a girdle that pulls up all the skin from the front, then I put padded panties and that fills up those dents that I have on the side," the new patient admits regarding her current situation. "Over all of that, I put compression shorts so that I tuck in any scars that I have. And then I put my regular shorts over that."
In fact, Tomi is forced to wear almost "five layers" every day. Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif be able to help her?
Hear all about Tomi's case in the clip above!
