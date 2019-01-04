Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share Some Passionate PDA in Miami

  • By
by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 1:57 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Splash News

Kanye Westis anything but heartless and his latest gift to Kim Kardashianis proof of that.

The rapper bought his wife a $14 million dollar condo in the heart of Miami, Fla. for Christmas and it's pretty obvious that Kim is pleased with his present. Kim and Kanye were spotted visiting the South Beach residence on Friday, where they staged a cozy PDA sesh on the balcony. Aside from enjoying a round of smooches, the expectant parents were able to take in the views from their ocean front, wrap-around terrace at the property, which is aptly nicknamed "The Billionaire Beach Bunker." 

According to multiple reports, the A-list pair plans to split their time between their Hidden Hills residence and the new pad. So it's a good thing the 6,246 sq. ft. residence has plenty of space for their growing family too, with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Miami PDA Pics

To see photos of Kim and Kanye sharing an affectionate moment at their new pad, check out the gallery below!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Mega Agency

Say Cheese!

The rapper and reality star share a laugh. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Mega Agency

Pucker Up

Kim plants a kiss on her husband's lips, probably thanks to his jealousy-inducing gift.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

BACKGRID

Picture Perfect

The parents-of-three chat a bit while checking out their new home.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Mega Agency

New Heights

Kim and Kanye take a look at the shoreline of Miami Beach.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

LVT / SplashNews.com

Home Sweet Home

Oceanfront views surround the $14 million dollar condo.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

BACKGRID

Buddy System

The A-list couple braves the crowds together, with Kanye shielding his petite wife.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

BACKGRID

Strut

Kim and Kanye are greeted by a crowd as they enter the million dollar residence.

If only all Christmas presents could be so grand!

