Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share Some Passionate PDA in Miami

Kanye Westis anything but heartless and his latest gift to Kim Kardashianis proof of that.

The rapper bought his wife a $14 million dollar condo in the heart of Miami, Fla. for Christmas and it's pretty obvious that Kim is pleased with his present. Kim and Kanye were spotted visiting the South Beach residence on Friday, where they staged a cozy PDA sesh on the balcony. Aside from enjoying a round of smooches, the expectant parents were able to take in the views from their ocean front, wrap-around terrace at the property, which is aptly nicknamed "The Billionaire Beach Bunker."

According to multiple reports, the A-list pair plans to split their time between their Hidden Hills residence and the new pad. So it's a good thing the 6,246 sq. ft. residence has plenty of space for their growing family too, with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths.