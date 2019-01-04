Demi Lovato Calls Out Instagram Over "Disgusting" Fat-Shaming Ad

When Demi Lovato sees something, she says something!

While browsing through her Instagram feed, the Grammy winner came across a sponsored "Game of Sultans" post that had one female animated character described as "pretty" while another character as "obese."

Instead of just scrolling onto the next post, Demi decided to take a stand and speak out against the content.

"Why is this fat shaming bulls--t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad," she proclaimed on Instagram Stories. "1. You can be 'pretty' at any weight."

Demi continued, "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder."