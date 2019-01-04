Kevin Hart Decides He Won't Host the Oscars After All

Kevin Hart is "done" with the Oscars, he told Variety in a new interview, published Friday.

The interview appears to have been conducted before Hart's talk with Ellen DeGeneres, which aired on Friday, during which she pleaded with the actor and comedian to still host the 2019 Oscars following his Twitter controversy.

"Would I ever do it? No, it's done. It's done," Hart told Variety. "The moment came and it was a blessing and I was excited at the opportunity and I still am. In my mind I got the job, it was a dream job, and things came up that simply prohibited it from happening. But I don't believe in going backwards."