Baby Fever! Meghan Trainor Is Ready to Be "Totally Preggo" After Her Tour

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 11:40 AM

First comes love, then comes marriage, and it looks like Meghan Trainor wants that baby carriage.

The "All About That Bass" singer told People she and her husband Daryl Sabara are hoping to start a family after she finishes touring for her new album Treat Myself, which is set to debut this year. 

"If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now!" she said. 

Trainor joked the two stars are "ready to rumble" and "want some children." She also said they regularly watch parenting videos on YouTube to get ready for this next chapter. 

"We're just getting prepared every single day," she told the magazine. "But I'm gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it."

This wasn't the first time Trainor had opened up about wanting children. The recording artist also talked about wanting to be healthy for her future children in January while promoting The Four: Battle for Stardom.

"I work out and I eat much better food for myself just 'cause one day we'll have kids, too—in like five years, ma. Don't worry. And I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids."

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Hawaiian Getaway—and Another Ring!

The Grammy winner and the Spy Kids star tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home in December—on her 25th birthday, to be exact. The bride walked down the aisle in a stunning Berta gown, long veil and crystal-covered cape. She later changed into a lace suit by Rita Vinieris for the reception.

Dec. 22 will certainly mark a memorable day for the couple. Not only is it Trainor's birthday and wedding anniversary, but it also marks the day she got engaged. Sabara proposed to his leading lady under a tunnel of Christmas lights on her 24th birthday. Her friends and family were also there as she accepted the giant diamond sparkler.

The lovebirds started dating in July 2016 and quickly formed an instant connection.

"He was the best kisser ever," Trainor told Cosmopolitan, recalling their first date to a bowling alley and karaoke. "I know I'm really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was." 

After about a month of dating, Sabara visited her at one of her concerts and she sang him her new song "Marry Me."

"He visited one day and then he never left," she told E! News, "'cause I didn't let him leave."

