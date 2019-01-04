2019 Producers Guild Award Nominations: The Complete List

The motion picture and television nominations for the 2019 Producers Guild Awards have been announced.

Producers on Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Green Book, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice have all been nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. Among the eligible producers in this category are Black Panther's Kevin Feige, BlacKkKlansman's Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, A Quiet Place's Michael Bay and A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper.

The awards are set to be announced on Jan. 19 in Los Angeles. Take a look at the complete list of nominations below!