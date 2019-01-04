You Can Now See Ally's Billboard From A Star Is Born IRL

All the feels.

Remember Ally's billboard from A Star Is Born? As she was reaching a new career milestone, Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) stepped outside to take in her success and admire her billboard. Well, now you can see that exact billboard IRL because it's been erected in the exact same spot as it was in the movie, outside of the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan shared footage on social media of the billboard, which has gone up ahead of this weekend's 2019 Golden Globes. A Star Is Born, as well as its cast, is nominated for numerous awards at Sunday's ceremony.