Justin Timberlake Returns to Touring After Suffering From Bruised Vocal Cords

Justin Timberlake is back.

After months of suffering from bruised vocal cords, the 37-year-old singer is returning to the stage for The Man of the Woods Tour 2019. Timberlake is set to perform Friday, Jan. 4 at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

JT celebrated the big moment by posting a video of himself prepping for the show on Instagram.

"First of all, happy New Year! Hope everybody had a great holiday. Second of all, D.C., we're here. We're back. Can't wait! Excited. Y'all ready?" he asked his crew in a video shared Thursday. "Let's go!"

The former 'N Sync band member captioned the footage, "And... we're back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR."

It certainly hasn't been the easiest time for the recording artist. After kicking off his tour in March, Timberlake postponed several concerts towards the end of the year due to bruised vocal cords. In December, he pushed back the remainder of his 2018 shows.