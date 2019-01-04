Britney Spears Taking Indefinite Work Hiatus to Focus on Father's Health

Kevin Mazur/BCU18/Getty Images
Britney Spears is pressing the pause button on her work commitments.
On Friday morning, the Grammy winner announced an indefinite work hiatus to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness.
"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," Britney said in a statement. "Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."
The announcement puts her "Britney: Domination" concerts at Park Theater inside the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice. Refunds are available at original point of purchase.
Two months ago, Jamie Spears became ill and was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas.
We're told his colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery.
After a long recovery that included almost a month in the hospital, he is recuperating at home and gaining his strength. Jamie is expected to make a full recovery.
"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination," Britney shared on Instagram Friday morning. "I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make."
She continued, " A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."
It's no secret that Jamie and Britney have a very special father-daughter bond. In fact, the singer credits her dad for helping her get through a difficult period in her life.
"My father saved my life," Britney once explained to the Daily Star. "I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him...I owe him my life."
We're wishing Jamie a full recovery.
