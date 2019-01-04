Britney Spears Taking Indefinite Work Hiatus to Focus on Father's Health

Britney Spears is pressing the pause button on her work commitments.

On Friday morning, the Grammy winner announced an indefinite work hiatus to devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," Britney said in a statement. "Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

The announcement puts her "Britney: Domination" concerts at Park Theater inside the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice. Refunds are available at original point of purchase.

Two months ago, Jamie Spears became ill and was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas.