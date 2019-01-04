Kathy Griffin Reveals Her Beloved Mother Has "Rapidly Fallen" Into Dementia

Kathy Griffin has some heartbreaking news.

On Thursday, the comedian publicly revealed to friends, fans and followers that her beloved 98-year-old mother Maggie Griffin has dementia.

"As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie. I've always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard. The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her," the star announced. "Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia. This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything."