EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley and Jay Go Toe-to-Toe at "Tell All" Over Tinder Use

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The cast members of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé season six have made many questionable decisions (including, but not limited to marrying somebody you barely know in just 90 days), like Jay Smith, who downloaded a dating app just days after his wedding to Ashley Martson. He was caught when one of the women he was talking to tried to FaceTime him.

Ashley confronted him about it and he tried to gaslight her, saying if she had enough love for him she'd get over the fact that he was talking to and inviting other women over. Ashley had her turn to confront him, now it's time for the other cast members to tackle the subject at the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" reunion.

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Couples: Who's Still Together?

"It was just a mistake," Jay tells Fernanda Flores in the clip above. "I wasn't going to have no one come over to the house."

This doesn't cut it for Fernanda—and Ashley. "What happens when you're at your ‘seven-year itch,' when you're having trouble. Then what do you do? If this is what you do three days after you got married, what do you do when you actually are having troubles in your marriage? Because as far as I was concerned, we weren't having any issues," Ashley says.

As far as Ashley was concerned, there were no issues, she went into the marriage confident. Jay, for his part, continues to dig himself in deeper it seems.

"It was just a misunderstanding," he says. "And I wish I could go back and fix it. I would do any f—king thing just to fix it."

Ashley wonders how downloading an app and engaging in conversations with other women was a "misunderstanding." "You f—ked up. Take it on the chin. Simple. Just don't even try to defend yourself because you sound like an idiot," she tells him in a heated exchanged in front of the other couples.

Photos

90 Day Season 6 Finale: What Happened to the Couples?

Jay says his big mistake wasn't opening the account, it was engaging in conversation, which he says he did because he has no friends and Ashley is always on her phone.

"Listen. It said, ‘Tinder, meet friends,'" he says.

As for Ashley's response, well, watch the video above.

90 Day Fiancé's confrontation-filled reunion kicks off Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 90 Day Fiancé , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Olivia Colman Gushes Over "The Crown" Star Claire Foy

The Bachelor, Bri

This Bachelor Contestant Is Pretending to Be Australian to "Stand Out"

The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons Gets Real About Why He Was Ready for The Big Bang Theory to End

The Bachelor Season 23

Colton Underwood: I'm More Than Just the Virgin Bachelor

Titan Games, Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Promises The Titan Games Is "the Biggest Athletic Competition Series" in TV History

Jax Taylor, James Kennedy

James Kennedy and Jax Taylor's Twitter War Will Have You Craving a Pump-Tini

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

More Stars, More Fun! Busy Tonight to Welcome Michelle Williams, Connie Britton & More in 2019

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.