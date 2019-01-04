This Bachelor Contestant Is Pretending to Be Australian to "Stand Out"

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:49 AM
Meet Brianna, who also goes by Bri. She's one of the contestants on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and she greets the 26-year-old reality star with an Australian accent.
"You've got a nice accent," Colton tells her upon their first meeting. "Where are you from?"
"The accent, it's Australian, I was hoping that you're kind of a sucker for accents," she tells him.
"I am," he says.
"I didn't know what you'd think about it," she tells him.
"I love it," a smitten Colton says.
Bri is not Australiana, she's from Los Angeles. However, that doesn't stop her from making a splash with an Aussie accent.
"I'm not really Australian," she says. "But you have to do what you can to stand out!"
And that's why, ladies and gentlemen, we know we're in for a pretty absurd season of The Bachelor.
Bri's official bio from ABC states she's a 24-year-old model from Southern California and "much more than a pretty face." She played soccer for eight years, enjoys hiking, camping and snowboarding. Her biggest dating fear, according to ABC, is farting too loudly.
I want to know absolutely everything there is to know about Bri, the Bachelor contestant who is pretending to be Australian— is it true if you take a cops badge theyre not the (@tresdcomics) January 4, 2019
Reaction to Bri's use of the Australian accent elicited a wide-range of reactions on Twitter.
technically she didn’t lie... she just said the accent was australian, not that she’s australian 👀— Stephanie Rose ♡ (@xostephh) January 3, 2019
It's true, she's not lying...
If this is just a day 1 thing to stand out, no big deal. It’s hilarious. But if this carries on late through the season, oh boy lol.— Glock9 (@Pubstar) January 3, 2019
The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
