This Bachelor Contestant Is Pretending to Be Australian to "Stand Out"

Meet Brianna, who also goes by Bri. She's one of the contestants on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and she greets the 26-year-old reality star with an Australian accent.

"You've got a nice accent," Colton tells her upon their first meeting. "Where are you from?"

"The accent, it's Australian, I was hoping that you're kind of a sucker for accents," she tells him.

"I am," he says.

"I didn't know what you'd think about it," she tells him.

"I love it," a smitten Colton says.

Bri is not Australiana, she's from Los Angeles. However, that doesn't stop her from making a splash with an Aussie accent.