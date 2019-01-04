Julia Michaels and Lauv Break Up

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Image Group LA via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:33 AM
Julia Michaels and Lauv seem to have called it quits.
On Wednesday, the "Issues" singer took to Instagram to share her New Year's resolution.
"No more dating narcissists," she wrote.
She then proceeded to share a series of posts describing traits a narcissist may have. For instance, one post claimed "narcissists are masters of manipulation." Another stated "they believe they're entitled to every shred of their partner's attention, so they label anything else as 'selfish.'"
Michaels even received some support from pal Hailee Steinfeld.
"God bless you @juliamichaels," the Bumblee star wrote upon re-sharing the posts. "Preach it."
The move led some fans to speculate if Steinfeld was throwing shade at her own ex Niall Horan; however, she quickly shot down these rumors.
Still, some further social media sleuthing shows even more signs of a split. On Dec. 26, a follower tweeted, "Now that @juliamichaels is single again, can she date me?" The recording artist then replied, "Hahaha let's goooo. I've already promised a couple other gems tho." Then, another follower asked if she broke up with Lauv, noting the two were the fan's favorite couple.
"On the contrary actually," Michaels wrote.
When a third social media user tweeted the now-exes were "so cute together," Michaels replied, "I thought so too."
Just a few days later, Michaels tweeted, "I cant wait to be in love with someone that loves me right back." When a fan encouraged her to move on, she replied, "Trust me I'm trying." Another accused the artist of shading her ex with the tweet, to which she responded, "No shade at all. Just genuinely what I want."
Other fans suggested she start a relationship with her fellow "Like to Be You" star Shawn Mendes.
"Hahahha hes way too handsome for someone like me," she tweeted.
When another fan asked about New Year's resolutions, she said she hoped to learn from her past.
"I just want to learn from everything I've experienced this year and grow from it," part of her post read. "Not hold on to anything negative and not put so much pressure on myself. I want to love pure, without overthinking. And I want to be happy."
Still, not all of her followers felt sympathetic. However, another social media user told the star to not "let the haters get to you."
"Assumptions are assumptions and they're only heightened when everyone can pin it to something due to a current situation," she replied. "I could be talking about a pencil! Lol I have dated LOTS OF DUDES and girls. Let me tell you Ima be celibate for real lol."
Then, a Lauv fan asked her to clarify when her tweets weren't about her ex "so he doesn't have people attacking him."
"We've both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands," she wrote. "I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light."
Michaels and Lauv sparked romance rumors this fall. While fans initially suspected the two had chemistry after the release of their duet "There's No Way," the artists claimed they were just friends. However, they confirmed their romance in October after some serious social media flirting.
Here's to finding love and happiness in 2019!
