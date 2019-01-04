How Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Plan to "Kill" at the Golden Globes

Sandra Oh is understandably "terrified" to co-host the 2019 Golden Globes.

In fact, she told E! News' Zuri Hall yesterday, "I have so many stomach problems right now!"

Oh's co-host Andy Samberg, meanwhile, joked he's "so chill" in the days leading up to the big show. "Like, we've got it. It's all under control. We just have to write the whole show, rehearse it, get all our clothes for it and then also do it," he deadpanned. "But other than that, it's done!"

In reality, Samberg admitted he was simply acting calm to ease Oh's nerves.

"I think that's exactly what's happening," she said. "Oh I think that's exactly what is happening."