Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Sounds Off on Her Dad's Coachella Set and Golden Globes

Isan Elba could not be more excited for her dad, Idris Elba, to perform at Coachella, but it's not for the reason you'd think.

The 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador is pumped because chances are she'll be able to score a highly coveted pass to the show. "Hopefully now I get to go," the 17-year-old gushed to E! News. "I love the lineup."

She also clarified that her dad is not in fact "performing a play" like she said some people suggested.

One music group that she is particularly excited to see is Tame Impala, who is headlining alongside Ariana Grandeand Childish Gambino. She revealed, "I love Tame Impala. I know their lyrics, I know their songs—I love Tame Impala! They're headlining, I have to go."

Isan even jokingly weighed the band's importance in comparison to her dad, and the Australian group won. However, she said, "Don't tell [Idris] I said that!"