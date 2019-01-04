Check Out One of Michael B. Jordan's First Ever Interviews

Michael B. Jordan has come a long way since his days on Friday Night Lights.

The Black Panther star has achieved many accolades in the over ten years since he played footballer Vince Howard: one primetime Emmy nomination, multiple executive producer credits and countless lead roles in hit films like Black Panther. And now, the actor is adding another achievement to his impressive list of credentials. The Creed star has been chosen to present one lucky winner with the gold statuette at the 2019 Golden Globes.

While these are all outstanding feats, Michael hasn't let the fame and fortune go to his head. The actor is still the charming young man he was when E! News first interviewed him back in 2009.

And, he's still very much single. When E! News first met the 22-year-old stud in 2009, he revealed he was "on the market," despite his handsome good looks. "I just have a lot going on. I am always all over the place. One minute I am in Europe, one minute I am in California, New York, Texas—it's kinda hard," the star explained.