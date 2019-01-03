Here's Proof You Should Follow Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott on Instagram

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 5:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hailie Mathers, Eminem

WENN

It's no secret that Eminem's little girl isn't so little anymore... but did you know Hailie Scott Mathers is practically an Instagram influencer these days? 

With more than 1 million followers and a feed full of fitness inspiration, sassy selfies and fashion moments that rival even the most aesthetically pleasing social media accounts, it's hard not to notice 23-year-old Hailie is living her best life while still maintaining the same level of privacy her world-famous father is known for.  

While not much is known about Hailie's personal life, it's reported that she graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. A closer glance at the rising star's Instagram reveals Hailie is totally committed to her workout routine, sharing videos from personal training sessions set to the likes of Cardi BAriana Grande and Travis Scott. She's also a proud dog mom, loves to travel to the music festivals Eminem performs at and recently rang in 2019 with her longtime boyfriend by her side. 

Photos

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott's Best Instagram Photos

To get to know Hailie—who was the subject of many of Eminem's biggest hit tracks over the years—keep scrolling! 

Hailie Mathers

Instagram

Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit and fabulous physique in a black bikini. 

Hailie Mathers

Instagram

Red Lipstick Lady

23-year-old Hailie flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in Nov. 2018. 

Hailie Mathers

Instagram

Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Article continues below

Hailie Mathers

Instagram

Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Hailie Mathers

Instagram

Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captioned this sweet photo from 2016. 

Hailie Mathers

Instagram

Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Article continues below

Hailie Mathers, Instagram

Instagram

Puppy Perfection

Hailie teased on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

BRB, hitting that follow button on Hailie's Instagram. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eminem , Music , Celeb Kids , Family , Instagram , Apple News , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Taylor Swift's Fans Think NYE Costume Was an Easter Egg

Ariana Grande

These Fake Coachella Lineups Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

Can R. Kelly's Career Survive "Surviving R. Kelly"?

Ariana Grande, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

Taylor Swift, New Year's Eve

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve Costume Was a New Album Easter Egg

ESC: Cardi B

Whoops! Cardi B Pauses Her Concert to Fix a Wedgie

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to Headline 2019 Coachella Music Festival

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.