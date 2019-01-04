How to Get a Red Carpet Glow at Home

Celebs always have a way of luring us in with their red carpet glow, but is it something you can actually achieve at home?

According to L'Oréal Brand Ambassador and celebrity makeup artist Sir John, it most certainly is. "I think what makes anyone shine on the red carpet is their ability to own their look," divulges the pro. What he means is that it's not what you wear, it's how you wear it that matters most. So if you're feeling your fresh hair color or shiny locks, play them up!

"I'm a makeup artist first, I have been for eighteen years, but looking good is one of those things where you have to have a holistic approach that extends from health to makeup and even haircare," he elaborates.