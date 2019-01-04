Inside the Heartbreakingly Tragic Final Days of John F. Kennedy Jr.: Family Strife, Financial Woes and Talk of Divorce

In Britain, they have the royal family—a centuries-long lineage that offers scandal, ignominy and deadly rivalries aplenty that can fill both a library's worth of historical biographies and enough petty rumor and innuendo to leave millions wondering if Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle really are getting into heated shouting matches in the halls of Kensington Palace.

America, having rejected a monarchy of its own, has the Kennedys. A powerful political dynasty with seemingly endless branches that extend from the White House to Hollywood, the family's history is chock full of shocking deaths, fascinating mysteries and relationships both deliriously enchanting and tragically destructive.

And for a period in the '80s and '90s, the undisputed prince of Camelot was John F. Kennedy, Jr. Blessed with the dashing good looks and undeniable charisma of his parents, President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis, People's 1988 pick for Sexiest Man Alive intrigued the nation as he romanced the likes of Brooke Shields, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cindy Crawford and Daryl Hannah.