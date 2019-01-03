Nancy Pelosi's Granddaughter Can't Contain Her Excitement at House Vote

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 1:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nancy Pelosi, granddaughter Bella

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter stole the show at the Congressional vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) granddaughter, Bella Kaufman, truly couldn't contain her excitement during the vote in Washington D.C. Dressed in her finest attire, the little girl excitedly watched as 220 representatives voted for her grandmother to be Speaker of the House for the second time. Eagle-eyed viewers even noticed that Bella wore a "Madam Speaker" pin.

At one point during the proceedings, Pelosi didn't hear her name called during roll-call, prompting her granddaughter to run up to her grandmother in an effort to remind her. As Pelosi voted for herself, Bella held Pelosi's hand and jumped up and down, while also throwing in a bit of headbanging action.

Her joy wasn't just reserved for her grandmother though. When Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) stood to announce her vote, Bella gave her the same thrilling reaction, leading to another round of laughter in the chambers. 

Photos

Celebrities Turned Politicians

Bella was joined in her exhilarating antics by a few other family members of new and returning reps alike. Rep. Rashida Tlaib's (D-Mich.) sons added a bit of flair to the vote by dabbing when their mom stood. 

And in another historic moment, Nancy invited her grandchildren and all the other children to join her at the podium where she called to order the meeting of the 116th Congress for the second time. 

Nancy Pelosi is the first and only woman to ever hold the gavel as the Speaker of the House in the history of the United States government. She is also the "first person in six decades to regain the speaker's gavel after losing it, a job she first held from 2007-2011," according to Politico.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Politics , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Here's What's Really Going on Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Jax Taylor, James Kennedy

James Kennedy and Jax Taylor's Twitter War Will Have You Craving a Pump-Tini

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

More Stars, More Fun! Busy Tonight to Welcome Michelle Williams, Connie Britton & More in 2019

Meghan Markle, Brinsworth House Visit

Meghan Markle Threw a "Sayonara Zara" Party After She Got Rich

ESC: Street Style: Gigi Hadid

Celeb Fashion Trends That Are Already Making an Impact in 2019

Taylor Swift's Fans Think NYE Costume Was an Easter Egg

Jazmyn Simon, Dule Hill

Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon Expecting a Baby Boy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.