James Kennedy and Jax Taylor's Twitter War Will Have You Craving a Pump-Tini

Attention Bravoholics: This Twitter war isn't about the pasta!

In the middle of a brand-new season of Vanderpump Rules, two co-stars are keeping fans glued to social media with their surprising posts.

As viewers know, James Kennedy has found himself on the outs with much of his cast members. In fact, his recent tweets have only hurt any chances of a reconciliation.

"Katie Maloney is one disgusting human. Basically making up stories about me to gain gain gain. That's all she does—her marriage won't last and trust me neither will she after #PumpRules," James reportedly posted. "And Jax?! He is just a sad man after his daddy died. Coming for me cause I'm the only man he don't like—brother make peace with your dead father please so you can be set free. That goes for Lala also. BTW, he made fun of George when he left."

Brittany Cartwright decided to weigh in on the messages before they were deleted. "The disgust continues," she wrote. "@ItsJamesKennedy I pray YOU will find peace some day."