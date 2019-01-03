Diddy Believes Cassie Cheated on Him With Personal Trainer He Paid For

Sean "Diddy" Combs is finally moving on from ex-girlfriend Cassie, and for good reason.

E! News has learned Diddy feels betrayed after learning that Cassie supposedly cheated on him with the trainer he paid for.

While the pair split several months ago, Diddy believes the illicit affair between Cassie and Alex Fine started before they officially called it quits, and when he was still paying for Fine's services.

Furthermore, Cassie officially started dating the bull rider not long after her breakup from the rapper. The singer made the romance Instagram official on Dec. 30, when she shared a photo of herself smooching the celebrity trainer at a Christmas party.

It looks like Diddy is going into the New Year with a positive outlook on the situation though. The 49-year-old shared a video of a motivational speaker preaching about how 2018 "was designed to show you who everybody is... because they could not come into 2019."