Diddy Believes Cassie Cheated on Him With Personal Trainer He Paid For

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 12:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sean Diddy Combs, Cassie, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs is finally moving on from ex-girlfriend Cassie, and for good reason. 

E! News has learned Diddy feels betrayed after learning that Cassie supposedly cheated on him with the trainer he paid for. 

While the pair split several months ago, Diddy believes the illicit affair between Cassie and Alex Fine started before they officially called it quits, and when he was still paying for Fine's services.

Furthermore, Cassie officially started dating the bull rider not long after her breakup from the rapper. The singer made the romance Instagram official on Dec. 30, when she shared a photo of herself smooching the celebrity trainer at a Christmas party.

It looks like Diddy is going into the New Year with a positive outlook on the situation though. The 49-year-old shared a video of a motivational speaker preaching about how 2018 "was designed to show you who everybody is... because they could not come into 2019."

Read

Sean "Diddy" Combs Expresses Love for Ex Cassie...But She's Found a New Man

Despite the affair, a source told People in October, "The decision was amicable and they remain friends." It's also worth mentioning that the rapper and singer were on and off for more than a decade. 

Even after their split, Diddy and Cassie remained on good terms, especially following the death of Diddy's ex Kim Porter. One month after the couple parted ways, they reunited in Los Angeles. A source told E! News exclusively, "Cassie reached out to Diddy... sending him a text message checking up on him and expressing her condolences."

Diddy was "pleasantly surprised" to hear from his ex and was "very touched by her thoughtful text," the insider revealed.

Perhaps that is why the artist continued to try and woo the 32-year-old on social media. On Dec. 30, Diddy shared a photo of his longtime girlfriend sitting in a tub, alongside a heart emoji. But, it looks like he has realized it is time to move on. 

Cassie's rep has yet to respond to request for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sean "Diddy" Combs , P. Diddy , Controversy , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kenny King

Bachelor Nation Fan-Favorite Kenny King Finally Finds Love

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Using a Different Surrogate for Baby No. 4

The Bachelor Season 23

Colton Underwood: I'm More Than Just the Virgin Bachelor

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Is ''Dating'' Dancing With the Stars Partner Artem Chigvintsev: What We Know

Nancy Pelosi, granddaughter Bella

Nancy Pelosi's Granddaughter Can't Contain Her Excitement at House Vote

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Here's What's Really Going on Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Jax Taylor, James Kennedy

James Kennedy and Jax Taylor's Twitter War Will Have You Craving a Pump-Tini

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.