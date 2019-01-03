Nearly Half of Britain Wants Prince Charles to Abdicate After Queen Elizabeth II Dies

A new survey shows that almost half of the British public wants Prince Charles to abdicate the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The survey, conducted by BMG Research on behalf of The Independent, revealed that 46 percent of the British public wants Charles, who is first in line for the throne and the longest-serving heir apparent, to give it up so that Prince William can take the throne.

The Independent report states that more of the 1,500 people polled said they believe Charles should abdicate vs. become king. And 27 percent of those polled showed "strong support" for directly passing the crown to William.