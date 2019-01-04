Check Out Nikki and Brie Bella's Most Relatable Twin Moments Ahead of the Total Bellas Premiere

Plus, as far as Nikki and Brie's joint capacity for punchy one-liners is concerned, this particular video mashup feels a lot like the Bella twins' greatest hits compilation. "Being the good sister I am," Brie says, gesturing to her twin during a shared Total Bellas confessional at the video's start, "I'm gonna hire a char-min to come and cleanse her whole…"

Brie's Freudian slip certainly doesn't go unnoticed by Nikki, who swerves fully into the toilet paper joke, largely at her sister's expense. "Shaman?" Nikki deadpans. "Are you gonna wipe my ass, or…"

Of course, as is customary when it comes to the Bella twins, it's clearly all in hysterically good fun. For more family-style zingers a la Nikki and Brie, check out the video above!