Who Are The Masked Singer Celebrity Contestants? These Are Our Best Guesses

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 10:04 AM
Everyone's wondering who the peacock is that sang a song from The Greatest Showman on TV. No, we didn't have a fever dream, we're talking about The Masked Singer. Were you one of the 9.4 million people who watched Fox's The Masked Singer series premiere?
The episode, which aired on Wednesday, Jan. 2, also got an impressive 3.0 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic. America is already invested in this crossover singing competition hosted by Nick Cannon.
The Masked Singer concept is simple: 12 celebrities from across the entertainment world (including sports) don an extravagant costume of their design and take the stage and sing for judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. It's up to the judges to guess who's behind the mask.
So far, six celebrity contestants performed and one celebrity was revealed—football player Antonio Brown was the hippo. Who are the rest? Our best guesses are below.
Week 1: Performed "My Prerogative"
The Clues: Male, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because he needs his strength, he's one of the most dangerous animals in the kingdom, used to performing in a mask in front of thousands of screaming fans, has to dance whenever he wins even when it gets him in trouble, drinks orange juice, has a lot of money, and his favorite past time is bowling.
The Reveal: Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown
Week 1: Performed "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman
The Clues: Male, started performing at a young age, loves the spotlight, close friends with Michael Jackson, plays piano, has a small ceramic dog, very Las Vegas, impressive voice, was part of a magic act and said, "It's probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall."
Our Best Guess: Donny Osmond.
Week 1: Performed "Don't Stop Me Now"
The Clues: Male, he's a monster because that's what the world labeled him, here to rewrite his mixtape to prove that he's more than just "puff and fluff," was at the top of his game but the game turned on him so he retreated into a cave to take a break from the public eye, now here to set the record straight to show the world that no one can stop him, says he's not a professional singer "to everyone."
An unexpectedly great performance!
Our Best Guess: Honestly, we're stumped.
Week 1: Performed "Thunder"
The Clues: 6'3", chose the deer because they're incredibly competitive, always considered himself a singer but not sure anyone else would agree, says it's hard for people to get past who he is and what he's known for, he's been knocked down fifty times, but in the Wild Wild West you learn how to get up and get back in the saddle, likes horses, had to wrap his antlers in medical tape. He also said "Ravens beware," and had to "take the fifth" when the panel asked if he played in the NFL.
Our Best Guess: Another football player, perhaps Terry Bradshaw?
Week 1: Performed "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody"
The Clues: Some might say she's "Hollywood royalty," but she's her own person who's stepping away from her pride to sing her heart out, says there are "lots of women" in her pride.
Our Best Guess: Tracee Ellis Ross...or Rumer Willis.
Week 1: Performed "Fight Song"
The Clues: Born in Beverly Hills and should have had a magical childhood, dreamed of singing but someone she admired called her tone-deaf, people always told her she wasn't good enough, wants to prove that you can be yourself, and all you have to do is believe. Not the best voice, but not bad. "They call me Bird."
Our Best Guess: Tori Spelling.
We bet this Invade Zim-eseque alien is a woman just based on the positioning and stance of the legs.
Is this The Situation from Jersey Shore?
Please don't murder us.
Not a fan of this robot dog's look.
Imagine encountering this Bee on a street when you had a buzz?
That's so a creepy Raven.
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Fox.
