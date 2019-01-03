Lili Reinhart Sends a Middle Finger to "A--hole" Social Media Trolls

Instagram
Lili Reinhart has had enough with her social media trolls.
The 22-year-old Riverdale star, who is currently on a vacation in Aruba, took to her Instagram Story to address her haters on Wednesday evening.
"Hey Twitter trolls, I'm in a tropical paradise drinking strawberry coladas and exploring an island, lol what u doin," Reinhart captioned a photo of her and a pal enjoying their drinks.
The actress then posted a second photo to her Story, showing her sticking up her middle finger while taking a sip of her drink.
"It's 2019, a--holes. Bite me," she captioned the social media post.
"Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale," she told her fans at the time.
Instagram
Reinhart returned to her Instagram Story on Thursday to post a message about her haters.
"I give too much of myself to these people. The last people on earth who deserve it," the message begins. "And I feel regret. For letting them spark a reaction out of me. When I know all too well that the moment will pass. I'm still me. They're still them. Judging my pictures and words, without actually seeing anything or knowing any part of me. The sticky spider web that they create seems to trap me every time. But I seem to be the one biting myself in the end."
Instagram
"And I'm worth too much to cheapen myself by acknowledging that their web even exists," the message continues. "They will never know me. They will never see me as raw or bare as they see themselves. And that's what keeps me sane. That I, myself, am tucked away. Where none of them can reach me."
"Each year brings new lessons. This is one of mine," Reinhart concludes. "Value yourself. And the parts of yourself that are your own. That no else can touch."