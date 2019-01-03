James Middleton and His New Girlfriend Heat Up the Beach With PDA

Revolver / BACKGRID
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 8:54 AM
No need for sun in St. Barts—James Middleton is bringing plenty of the heat with his new girlfriend.
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's 31-year-old younger brother appears to have a new lady in his life, according to new snaps of him and a mystery woman smooching atop a platform in the sea while vacationing on the island.
The pair was spotted on Wednesday embracing in a kiss, James donning swim trunks and his date sporting a red bikini. In a picturesque moment, the woman was also photographed leaning on Middleton's chest as he held and kissed her head. How romantic!
It looks like James kicked off 2019 with plenty of love.
However, the two weren't alone for long. The couple was also with Spencer Matthews, who is sister Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law, and his wife Vogue Williams. New mom Pippa was also not too far away, rocking a white bikini and enjoying another beach with her husband James Matthews
Pippa and James' mother Carole Middleton was also spotted on the trip with them. While his new girlfriend's name has not been confirmed yet, if she's vacationing with his mom and the family, it must be more than a fling.
Meanwhile, James Middleton's famous ex-girlfriend Donna Air, whom he dated on and off until late 2017, shared a snap of her and her beau Ben Carrington on vacation in Switzerland on Instagram.
Needless to say, ot looks like everyone has officially moved on.
