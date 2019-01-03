Jerry Ferrara's Wife Breanne Racano Is Pregnant With a Baby Boy

Jerry Ferrara is about to become a dad.

The Entourage star and his wife Breanne Racano Ferrara are expecting a baby boy. The mother-to-be is 22 weeks into her pregnancy, and the child is due in May.

The actor announced the happy news via Instagram on Thursday. The cute post showed the future parents standing on a basketball court and Jerry pointing at his spouse's baby bump.

"With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!!" he wrote. "It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood."

Reflecting on his own upbringing, the Turtle character then opened up about what becoming a father means to him personally.

"Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I'll ever do," he continued. "I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife."

He then added, "I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come!"