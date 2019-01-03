Ariana Grande Continues to Bond With Late Ex Mac Miller's Dog

Instagram / Ariana Grande
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 7:41 AM
Instagram / Ariana Grande
And we're crying again.
Ariana Grande continues to spend time with her late ex Mac Miller's dog Myron, four months after the rapper's shocking death. The 25-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday photos and videos of the Pitbull mix going on a walk and standing indoors with one of her own dogs, Toulouse. She also shared on her regular feed a photo of herself walking Myron while wearing a pink fur coat, white thigh-high socks and pink stilettos.
"Thank u for seven weeks at number 1," Grande wrote, referring to her new single "Thank U, Next," which references Miller and other exes. "What a beautiful start to this year #thankunext #ipickedups--tafterthis."
Grande was also spotted walking Myron a couple weeks after Miller's accidental overdose in September, and also spent time with the dog in Los Angeles at the end of October, sparking speculation that she has adopted him. She has not confirmed the rumors.
Instagram / Ariana Grande
Miller had adopted Myron as a puppu in 2017 while he and Grande were still dating.
They split in spring 2018 after two years.
Grande has paid tribute to Miller online many times since his death, most recently this past weekend, sharing a throwback photo of him playing the piano. She later deleted the post.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Road From Jersey Shore to Fatherhood, Family Vacation and His Rocky Relationship With Jen Harley
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?