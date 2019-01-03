Bandersnatch Star Will Poulter Taking Twitter Break for His Mental Health

Will Poulter is taking a break from the tweets.

The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star took to Twitter on Wednesday with a message for his thousands of followers. "In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter," he wrote in an iPhone note shared online.

The 25-year-old Revenant star continued, "Before I do, I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce."