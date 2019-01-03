You Could've Had Her at Hello: Inside Connie Britton's Long but Rewarding Road to Stardom

Once upon a time, there wasn't any Connie Britton in our lives. Then all of a sudden, there she was, like a long lost member of the family.

And at the head of the table is where she has remained.

The level of fandom devoted to Britton varies, with perhaps the most enduring bunch being those who will never stop worshiping her as Tami Taylor on the late, great Friday Night Lights, her partnership with TV husband Kyle Chandler anchoring the drama when all the other characters' lives were flying off the rails. Then it was on to playing Dylan McDermott's long-suffering and about-to-be-suffering-more wife on the premiere season of American Horror Story, and then she was super-star country singer Rayna Jaymes on Nashville.

As part of the Ryan Murphy family, she played Faye Resnick on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, starred as the voice of calm reason on 911 and briefly reappeared as Vivien Harmon in AHS: Apocalypse.

Most recently she has hooked a new audience with Bravo's Dirty John, based on the Los Angeles Times investigative report and podcast about successful Newport Beach interior designer Debra Newell, who fell prey to a charming (and so obviously dangerous, come on...right?) con man. Eric Bana plays the master manipulator, and Britton earned her second Golden Globe nomination, best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie, for her efforts.