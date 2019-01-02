These New Girl Scout Cookies Will Make Your New Year Even Sweeter

Scream it over the loudspeaker, the radio, the airwaves: Girl Scout Cookie season is officially upon us!

It's time to start lining up for those Thin Mints, Caramel deLites (also known as Samoas), Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs), Trefoils and more. Girl Scouts of the USA announced on Wednesday that there's a new cookie in town and it's a total return to a classic. Plus, it's great for those with some food sensitivities.

World: meet the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. This new addition joins Toffee-tastic as another gluten-free option. According Girl Scout's website, the caramel cookie has "rich caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie."

The organization does more than merely sell tasty treats that people look forward to year-round.