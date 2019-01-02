See the Best Golden Globes Dresses of All-Time

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 3:44 PM

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Get ready because the 2019 red carpet season is almost here! 

On Sunday, award season commences with the Golden Globes 2019, and you know what that means—epic, stop-and-stare red carpet fashion. Golden Globes regulars like Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Regina King are sure to continue their year-over-year fashion streak of awing looks. However, this year, Constance Wu and SZA, who received their first nominations, will appear on the carpet in statement-making fashion. It's going to be an fashion event you don't want to miss.

As the anticipation increases, we're revisiting past years and getting more excited about what's to come. Last year, the vast majority of celebrities wore black in support of the Time's Up movement, an initiative to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries. It was a "black sea of luxury labels." However ,knowing that everyone would wear the same hue, celebs stepped out of the box in terms of fabric choice, dress silhouettes and accessories (See: Diane Kruger's sheer cape). The result was epic.

Best Beauty at the 2018 Golden Globes

While 2018 was different from previous year, we've never been disappointed by the annual event's red carpet fashion. Awing gowns, beautiful bags, shoes that would make Carrie Bradshaw scramble from her credit card—this award show reveals the Hollywood glamour that everyone loves.

Prepare to be mesmerized by the best Golden Globes looks of all time below!

Gal Gadot, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

In Tom Ford, the Wonder Woman actress was a sight to see, wearing a ruched dress and cropped tuxedo jacket.

Penelope Cruz, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz

Penelope brought glam to the red carpet with an lace and embellished gown from Ralph & Russo.

Angelina Jolie, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The Maleficent star stuns in a Atelier Versace black dress under a sheer layer with feather-trimmed cuffs.

Octavia Spencer, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water actress is a shining star on the carpet, thanks to an embellished black dress from Tadashi Shoji.

Reese Witherspoon, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star and producer shined bright in a sunny, strapless Versace gown at the 2017 Golden Globes. The cut neckline perfectly complemented the thigh-high slit. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

Not only did the Blackish star win a spot on the best dressed list in her stunning, sparkly Zuhair Murad calf-length dress, but she won the night winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. 

Lily Collins, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lily Collins

It was a modern-day princess moment at the 2017 award show. The actress was adorned in Zuhair Murad Couture, featuring romantic, rose-hued lace. 

Jessica Biel, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

It was a show-stopping moment for Justin Timberlake's other half, who arrived on the 2017 red carpet wearing a plunging, embellished Elie Saab gown, which is a change from the star's typical style. 

Evan Rachel Wood, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Evan Rachel Wood

The Westworld star proved you don't need to wear a glam gown to make the Best Dressed list. Her mens-inspired Altuzarra ensemble, seen at the 2017 Globes, was tailored to perfection. 

Naomi Watts, Golden Globes, 2015

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Naomi Watts

The blonde beauty made mouths drop at the 2015 Golden Globes in this stunning Gucci gown accessorized by an eye-catching serpent necklace.

Jessica Alba, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

From the 2013 Golden Globes red carpet, we daresay this is coral Oscar de la Renta gown paired with blinding Harry Winston jewels is Jessica's most brilliant look to date.

Angelina Jolie, Golden Globes, 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Green goddess! Angelina's Swarovski crystal embroidered Atelier Versace gown made for an iconic moment at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Diane Kruger, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

The Bridge actress was a total winner in this sleeveless, silver Emily Wickstead dress at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Lupita Nyongo, Golden Globe Awards, Ralph Lauren

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Ahhh. Lupita's caped red-orange Calvin Klein design landed a top spot on the Golden Globe's 2014 best-dressed list.

Anne Hathaway, Karl Lagerfeld

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Always one to opt for elegance, Anne inspires a serious fashion moment wearing a snowy Chanel Couture column gown with subtle crystal details at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Sofia Vergara

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sofia Vergara

Talk about va-va voom! No stranger to the if-you've-got-it-flaunt-it approach to dressing, the bombshell played up her covetable curves in a form-fitting strapless Vera Wang gown at the 2012 Golden Globes. Aside from perfectly hugging every curve on her body in the right place, the dress helped balance the star's hourglass figure with its fabulously flared mermaid tail. 

 

Emma Stone, Golden Globe, 2011

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Stunning! She's not afraid to play with bold colors in this peachy Calvin Klein number at the 2011 show.

Golden Globes, Keira Knightley, 2006

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Keira Knightley

In a word: Angelic. Keira is breathtaking back at the 2006 awards show wearing a delicate Valentino dress with vintage Cartier earrings. 

Zooey Deschanel, Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Eva Mendes

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Eva Mendes

The star was way ahead of the winter white trend in this stunning strapless Dior gown at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. The dress' otherwise straightforward silhouette stood out thanks to the unique folded bustle at the waistline, which added an unexpected wow factor. A turquoise Van Cleef & Arpels statement necklace—and the actress' perfectly tanned skin!—popped perfectly against the dress. 

 

 

Kate Hudson, Golden Globe

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Also at the 2013 show, the actress masters edge and elegance in the form of this Alexander McQueen design.

Angelina Jolie

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

For the 2012 Golden Globes, the star embraced a high-fashion look from Atelier Versace with a one-shoulder dress with a red accent along the neckline. 

Penelope Cruz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

No amount of rain could put a damper on the Spanish stunner's look at the soggy 2010 Golden Globes. Intricate detailing like a bead-embellished neckline and a tiered lace fishtail added gorgeous visual interest to her gown. She accessorized with Chopard diamonds—and a fab umbrella. 

 

Anne Hathaway

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The globes weren't the only things that were golden at the 2011 award show! The Les Misérables star glittered in a gorgeous Armani Privé Fall 2010 gown bedecked with shiny Swarovski crystals. 

Emily Blunt

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

With its beautifully blush shade and delicate tulle overlay, the star's darling Dolce & Gabbana gown wowed us with its whimsically romantic design. She complemented her fabulously feminine look with filigreed Lorraine Schwartz cuffs. 

Eva Longoria Parker

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In a nod to old-school Hollywood glamour, the petite actress opted for a classically chic style with a red-hot Reem Acra strapless with a mermaid tail. A scalloped sweetheart neckline added a modern twist to her look at the 2009 award show. 

Olivia Wilde

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The star turned heads in a chocolate brown princess dress by Marchesa embellished with dazzling gold sequins at the 2011 Golden Globe awards. She smartly styled her hair in a casual down 'do to balance out her dramatic dress. 

Emma Stone

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The red-headed beauty added edge to her two-tone Lanvin gown by cinching it with an eye-catching eagle belt at the 2012 Golden Globes. 

