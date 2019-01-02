EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's New Year's Eve Trip to Cabo

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed a New Year's Eve getaway to Cabo.

E! News has learned that the Jurassic World star, 39, and his author girlfriend, 29, flew to Cabo on New Year's Eve to ring in 2019. The couple was joined on the trip by Katherine's siblings and her mother, Maria Shriver, as well as Chris' son, Jack, who he shares with his ex, Anna Faris.

"On New Year's Day everyone hung out together by the pool and the beach celebrating the first day of 2019," a source tells E! News. "Katherine and Chris both spent time swimming and laying out next to each other. Chris seems very close with all of the family and like one of the gang. He was joking around with Katherine's brothers and having fun. They all shared a lot of laughs and good times."

The insider adds, "Chris and Katherine took photos together and shared a few kisses."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

It was just weeks ago that Chris shared a sweet tribute to Katherine in celebration of her 29th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room," Chris wrote alongside a series of photos. "I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris and Katherine first sparked relationship rumors in June when they were photographed having a picnic together near Santa Barbara, Calif. 

Since then, the couple has been spotted enjoying dates together, as well as spending time with each other's families. Back in November, Chris was spotted celebrating Thanksgiving with Katherine's family.

