Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split Again After New Year's Eve Altercation

Ronnie Oritz-Magro and Jen Harley called it quits again.

A source tells E! News the pair is currently split, following a huge blowout on New Year's Eve. Like their last few fights, things turned violent, says the source, leading Ronnie and Jen to breakup for yet another time. "They got into a huge fight and she threw something at his head," the insider explains.

While the source is unaware of what transpired between the pair, ultimately resulting in the heated discussion, they doubt this is the last time the reality stars will break up. "They are a mess," the source shares. "At this point, they even laugh about it."

Up until New Year's Eve, things appeared to be going well between the parents. Their last tiff was in October, when Ronnie claimed on Instagram that Jen gave him a black eye. Jen vehemently denied these claims, even going as far as accusing him of being a "drug addict."