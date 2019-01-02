You Won't Believe How Much Money Ed Sheeran Made Per Day Touring

Ed Sheeran is making the big bucks.

According to documents filed by his touring company, Nathan Cable Touring, the singer raked in nearly £38.9 million (or approximately $49 million) for the financial year ending Mar. 31, 2018. If fans divide that number by the 365 days in year, that comes out to about £106,600 (or about $134,000) per day. That's a pretty nice chunk of change.

The documents were filed with Companies House—the U.K.'s registrar of companies—on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

Per the filings, Sheeran gave himself a hefty paycheck and drew about £17.5 million (or roughly $22.1 million) from profits. However, he still had nearly £26 million (or about $32.8 million) left over.