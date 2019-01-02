You Won't Believe How Much Money Ed Sheeran Made Per Day Touring

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 2:10 PM

Ed Sheeran, BRIT awards

John Phillips/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is making the big bucks.

According to documents filed by his touring company, Nathan Cable Touring, the singer raked in nearly £38.9 million (or approximately $49 million) for the financial year ending Mar. 31, 2018. If fans divide that number by the 365 days in year, that comes out to about £106,600 (or about $134,000) per day. That's a pretty nice chunk of change.

The documents were filed with Companies House—the U.K.'s registrar of companies—on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. 

Per the filings, Sheeran gave himself a hefty paycheck and drew about £17.5 million (or roughly $22.1 million) from profits. However, he still had nearly £26 million (or about $32.8 million) left over.

Sheeran's ÷ Tour has been a record-breaking concert series. According to Pollstar, the tour sold 4,860,482 tickets across 53 cities and 94 shows.

However, this isn't Sheeran's only venture. The four-time Grammy winner also has Ed Sheeran Limited. In 2017, the company had a turnover of about £36.3 million (about $45.8 million) and a gross profit of about £27.3 million (about $34.4 million).

Sounds like a "perfect" way to end the year.

