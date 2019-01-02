YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Reveals She Secretly Got Married

Wedding bells secretly rang for Colleen Ballinger in 2018.

The YouTube star behind "Miranda Sings" recapped her big year with—you guessed it—a YouTube video over the weekend. In the 12-minute clip, which has since amassed more than 1 million views, the 32-year-old star highlighted some of the milestones she experienced, including becoming a mom last month to son Flynn and getting engaged to boyfriend Erik Stocklin. But, as Ballinger revealed in the clip, the major moments didn't stop there.

"This year I got pregnant and engaged and married all in the same year—yeah, we got married," she said into the camera. "Oops, forgot to tell you that one."

While that was as much as she would say on the topic, Erik can be seen in footage from their baby's birth with a gold wedding ban on his left hand. The new Mrs. first confirmed their romance publicly in June 2018.