Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Expecting Baby No. 4: Everything We Know

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 12:43 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Instagram/Marcus Hyde

There's another baby on the way in the Kardashian family. 

After a blockbuster 2018 filled with little ones for the famous siblings, sources confirmed to E! News that Kim Kardashianand Kanye West are expecting another baby via surrogate. 

The little one will mark the famous couple's fourth child together, joining big sisters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 11 months, and older brother Saint West, 3. 

While the celebrity pair has not publicly addressed the rapid news of their upcoming baby and their reps declined to comment, a source told E! News, "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy."

According to the insider, the couple is having their second boy. "She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited," the source said. "They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out." 

Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Road to Baby

A second source previously reiterated to E! News that Kim and Kanye have had another embryo stored and have always considered having a fourth child. 
 
Per the second insider, both the expectant mom and dad "always agreed on both wanting several kids and a big family." The A-list duo "love having their kids run around and be able to grow up and enjoy each other as siblings," the source noted, adding that they "would want the fourth child to be close in age with the others."
 
With the little one's arrival slated for spring, the parents will get their wish as the baby will less than a year and a half younger than daughter Chicago, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2018. 
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Instagram

Months ago, the makeup mogul didn't shoot down the idea of expanding their family one more time. "I don't think I could handle more than that," she told Elle for the April issue. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

One thing's for sure—this baby will be showered with love and attention from all of his famous relatives in just a few months. 

Congratulations Kim and Kanye!

