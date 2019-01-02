Netflix Warns People Not to Do the Bird Box Challenge

Netflix should have probably included a "Don't try this at home" warning before releasing Bird Box...

The post-apocalyptic psychological thriller dropped on the streaming service late last month and sees Sandra Bullock playing a mom who wears a blindfold to avoid seeing mysterious forces that cause people to commit suicide, as she tries to save her children by leading them through dangerous terrain.

Naturally, many viewers were like, "Is that a double dare?" and "Challenge accepted." The film inspired them to take on the #BirdBoxChallenge, taking on everyday tasks blindfolded. Some took it too far, ending up running close to traffic, and even accidentally causing their kids to run into walls.