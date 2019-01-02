Best Dressed Celebs on New Year's Eve: Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and More

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 11:54 AM

Celebrities are starting 2019 on the right foot.

If you're thinking about refreshing your 2018 wardrobe for the new year, Hollywood stars are already on it, revealing trends and fashion statements that you'll want to copy. 

Over the weekend, stars like Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale brought in the new year in epic fashion. To recap, Kendall, who attended Drake's star-studded New Year's Eve bash with boyfriend Ben Simmons, reasserted the impact of a growing trend: neon colors. Mariah, as a true diva, wore a outfit that sparkled brighter than the NYC ball drop. Dua Lipa demonstrated a new way to wear lingerie out. The inspiration was endless and mesmerizing.

Check out the best dressed on NYE in the gallery below!

