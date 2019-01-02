Why Now Was the Right Time For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Expand Their Family

Seven months earlier, the denial had come easy—a simple tweet decrying the whole idea as "fake news"—but now Kim Kardashian was waffling.

Asked if reports were true that she and husband Kanye West were planning to have a fourth child, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians standout fumbled for her words. "I don't know. I don't know. I read something that it was, you know—none of that was true," she told E! News at August's Christie's x What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction. "But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so, I don't know."

She was somewhat ambivalent, clearly, or at least unwilling to delve into the details of what is obviously a personal decision, but revealed if she did choose to give North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 11 months, a sibling, viewers would be able to watch the whole process play out. "We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show," she shared. "But as of now, no."