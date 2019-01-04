2019 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

It's almost time for the 2019 Golden Globes!

As we count down the days to the annual award show, honoring the best in film and television, let's take a look at the key players involved and what we can expect to see.

Nominees include the likes of Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, Lady Gaga and Thandie Newton. Nominated movies include big box office hits Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh are hosting the 2019 Golden Globes, which takes place at its regular venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will air live on NBC.

Check out a handy A-Z guide to the ceremony below.