2019 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

It's almost time for the 2019 Golden Globes!

As we count down the days to the annual award show, honoring the best in film and television, let's take a look at the key players involved and what we can expect to see.

Nominees include the likes of Emily BluntJulia Roberts, Lady Gaga and Thandie Newton. Nominated movies include big box office hits Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg and Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh are hosting the 2019 Golden Globes, which takes place at its regular venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will air live on NBC.

Check out a handy A-Z guide to the ceremony below.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Andy Samberg

NBC

A: Andy Samberg

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is co-hosting the ceremony.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Black Panther

Disney

B: Black Panther

The hit film is nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

C: Crazy Rich Asians

The hit movie is nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Darren Criss

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment

D: Darren Criss

The Glee alum is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Emily Blunt

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

E: Emily Blunt

The actress is nominated for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her leading role in Mary Poppins Returns.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

F: Fashion

Let's get real: What is the main reason to tune in to award show? The red carpet.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Award, Trophy

HFPA

G: Golden Globe award

The famous statuette got a makeover this year.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Hugh Grant

NBC

H: Hugh Grant

The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in A Very English Scandal.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Incredibles 2

Disney

I: Incredibles 2

The Disney-Pixar sequel is nominated for Best Motion Picture — Animated.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Julia Roberts

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

J: Julia Roberts

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her role in Homecoming.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Kidding, Jim Carrey

HBO

K: Kidding

The now Showtime drama series, starring Jim Carrey as a bereaved dad and Mister Rogers-like star, is nominated for two awards, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Lady Gaga

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

L: Lady Gaga

There could be 100 people in one room and 99 don't believe in you and all it takes is one person to believe that the singer and actress can win a Golden Globe for film acting. She is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in A Star Is Born. The singer previous won a Golden Globe for for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role on American Horror Story.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Mary Poppins Returns

Disney

M: Mary Poppins Returns

Disney's sequel is nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Nicole Kidman

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

N: Nicole Kidman

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Destroyer.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, OMG, Shocked

Vince Bucci/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

O: OMG Moment

There will probably be at least one big one...

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Penelope Cruz

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

P: Penélope Cruz

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Q: Questions

...you may have some by the end of the night...

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Rami Malek

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

R: Rami Malek

The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Sandra Oh

Trae Patton/NBC

S: Sandra Oh

The Grey's Anatomy actress is co-hosting the ceremony.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Thandie Newton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

T: Thandie Newton

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Westworld.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Uplifting Moments

NBC

U: Uplifting Moments

There will probably be at least one big one!

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Viggo Mortensen

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

V: Viggo Mortensen

The actor is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in Green Book.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, WTF

NBC

W: WTF

...that's what you'll be asking yourself if there is a shocking win.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, X-Tra

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

X: X-tra

...because someone always is.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Yvonne Strahovski

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Y: Yvonne Strahovski

The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Handmaid's Tale.

2018 Golden Globes A-Z, Zero

NBC

Z: Zero

Listen, sometimes you go home empty-handed...

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

