Aw! Snooki's Kids Hold a Sonogram of Baby No. 3 in This Cute Photo

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Snooki took to Instagram on Wednesday to share another adorable photo of her little ones. The snapshot featured her son, Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter, Giovanna LaValle, 4, holding up her sonogram. The dynamic duo were all smiles as they posed in color-coordinating outfits and proudly showed off their future sibling.

"I CANNOT DEAL," The Jersey Shore star captioned the image, taken by Staten Island Glamour Shots studio. She also included the hashtags #soblessed and #nuggets.

Snooki announced her pregnancy in November and used photos from the same shoot to break the news.

"What I'm thankful for this Thanksgiving," she wrote alongside another picture of the kiddos holding up the sonogram.

Her kids also helped reveal the sex of her third child in a super sweet video. The reality star and her hubby, Jionni LaValle, are expecting a baby boy.

"I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it," Snooki, a.k.a. Nicole Polizzi, previously told E! News.