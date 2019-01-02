Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

Restaurateurs beware, but also rejoice, Gordan Ramsay is back and he's going to save you all. Maybe.

In season two of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Ramsay, naturally, continues to make his way across the country in Hell On Wheels, his mobile state-of-the-art kitchen and command center. He's on a mission to bring failing restaurants back from the brink…in just 24 hours.

"Season two…is bigger, bolder, more upsetting and I think this year more than ever its family orientated. Sometimes, it's the restaurant you fix second, it's the family at the forefront," Ramsay told E! News during a visit to the set of 24 Hours to Hell and Back. "I don't think any family deserves to fallout over restaurants, it's not worth it."