Why Gordon Ramsay Almost Pulled the Plug Twice During 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 2

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 12:00 PM
Restaurateurs beware, but also rejoice, Gordan Ramsay is back and he's going to save you all. Maybe.
In season two of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Ramsay, naturally, continues to make his way across the country in Hell On Wheels, his mobile state-of-the-art kitchen and command center. He's on a mission to bring failing restaurants back from the brink…in just 24 hours.
"Season two…is bigger, bolder, more upsetting and I think this year more than ever its family orientated. Sometimes, it's the restaurant you fix second, it's the family at the forefront," Ramsay told E! News during a visit to the set of 24 Hours to Hell and Back. "I don't think any family deserves to fallout over restaurants, it's not worth it."
To do this, Ramsay goes in undercover (when possible) to actually dine at these struggling establishments. He said going in unnoticed is a dream. "So, fat suits, beards, boobs, ankles, elbows, stilettos, you name it, I've had it," he told us. "It's actually quite nice to go in there and not be me and see it from a customer's point of view."
This year, Ramsay is certainly tasked with real challenges.
Fox
"I love a challenge, let's get that right," he said. "I've been doing that for over two decades now. There has been two occasions this year where I've thought, ‘It's not going to happen.' But I think it's more of a despondent reaction from the patrons in terms of the owners of these restaurants are slightly selfish, a little bit in denial and then when you get it slammed in your face after giving them so much, it's almost like they don't deserve it. So, I have come close to pulling the plug twice, which is a bit of a shock for me because I never give in, but at the same time I'm a realist."
This year, expect more tears, more cockroaches and more mold. "I walked into a refrigeration unit looking at these berries thinking they had just come out of Big Bear covered in snow. It wasn't snow. It was f—king mold," he teased.
Gross.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Ramsay about this year's biggest achievement.
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back season two premieres Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?