Olivia Newton-John's Family Denies Rumors She's Near Death Amid Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is in "good health" amid her cancer battle, her niece says, following rumors that the Grease star is allegedly dying.

It was revealed last year that the 70-year-old singer and actress is battling cancer for the third time in more than 25 years. Last week, RadarOnline claimed Newton-John's body was shutting down and that she is "clinging to life" while planning on spend her final days at her home near Santa Barbara, California with husband John Easterling and her daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi. The report spurred a flurry of rumors on social media and tabloids in the star's native Australia, one of which claimed the star had "weeks" to live.

"Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let's leave that distressing rumor where it belongs," Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Goldsmith, 56, told Australia's Seven Network that her aunt had given her permission to speak publicly about her, adding, "You can rest assured she is going nowhere and in really good health. A sick rumor."