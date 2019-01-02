Ariel Winter Has the Best Comeback for Troll Who Claims Drugs Are Behind Her Weight Loss

Ariel Winterhas had enough of these bizarre claims.

The star rang in the new year with a kiss from her boyfriend Levi Meaden and the perfect comeback to a social media troll filling her Instagram feed with allegations.

It all began on a New Year's Eve post the Modern Family star shared of herself and her beau kissing with a drink in her hand. Of course, the beverage did not go unnoticed by one Instagram user, who commented, "Drinking underage! Very bad! Lol."

The 20-year-old saw the quip and responded, writing, "Honestly anything acidic kills my stomach so I really just held his because I didn't want to be the only one toasting with water…lol."

However, the social media taunting didn't stop there. "Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 ponds [sic]."