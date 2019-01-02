Isla Fisher Doesn't Look Like Amy Adams Anymore

New Year, new look.

Isla Fisher ditched her red hair and went blonde for 2019.

The actress shared a picture of her luscious new locks via Instagram on New Year's.

"Go blonde in '19 or go home," she captioned the snapshot.

At least the Wedding Crashers star will no longer be confused with Amy Adams. The comparisons were actually so frequent that Fisher once issued a PSA on Jimmy Kimmel Live! notifying viewers they weren't the same person.

"We have totally different names; hence, we are totally different people," she said at the time. "It's really not that confusing."

To be fair, the actresses share more than just a similar resemblance. They even both appeared in the thriller Nocturnal Animals.